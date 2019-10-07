Our first fall cool front is moving through the area

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cool front is currently making its way through Southeast Texas. This front could bring a few spotty showers but most of us will stay dry. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will start to filter in. You should be able to tell a difference by the time you leave the house on Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will be pleasant with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. We should experience lows in the low 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s.Temperatures will start to rise by Thursday with highs reaching back up into the upper 80s, but the heat isn't expected to stick around for long. A stronger cold front is forecast to move through Friday dropping high temperatures down into the upper 70s for the following weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.