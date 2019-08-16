Weather

Our extremely hot, slightly wet weather pattern will continue thru the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A typical August weather pattern with very hot temps and scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms will continue through the weekend and into next week.

We probably won't see triple digit temps but it'll still be very hot. Expect high temps in the middle and upper 90s with feels like temps between 105 and 108.

Rain chances may increase even more late next week when a tropical wave and its moisture blows in. We'll be watching for tropical development then as well.

