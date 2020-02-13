Weather

One more warm day before Houston cools off

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This early appearance of May's weather will continue until a cool front arrives Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the Gulf breeze will be stronger Friday, which should keep us just below 90-degrees. The record for Houston is 89 set in 1935.

A Pacific cool front is scheduled to arrive Saturday afternoon, which should bring lower humidity and pleasant temperatures Saturday night and Sunday. A line of thunderstorms could blow in along the front Saturday. Travis says most of the storms will stay below severe thresholds, but there's a 5% chance severe hail or winds could occur in the line, primarily north of Houston.

Sunday looks spectacular for most of the day with pleasant temperatures in the 70s along with low humidity. Showers could return as early as Sunday evening ahead of another cold front arriving early Tuesday morning.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st COVID-19 death in city of Houston involved recent traveler
ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover tests positive for coronavirus
Houston-area surpasses 400 coronavirus cases
Traveled to these places? Texas issues self-quarantine order
Astros icon Jimmy Wynn passes away
COVID-19 tests: What to know about private and public testing
Action 13: Connecting your questions with answers
Show More
HCSO deputy quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus
Houston-area recovery fund set up in midst of COVID-19 crisis
Rap legend Scarface says he tested positive for coronavirus
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
Stay 'Houston Strong' by helping these charities' COVID-19 efforts
More TOP STORIES News