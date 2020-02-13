Weather

One more warm day before a front and storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This early appearance of May's weather will continue until a cool front arrives Saturday. Collin Myers says the Gulf breeze will be stronger Friday, which should keep us just below 90-degrees. The record for Houston is 89 set in 1935.

A Pacific cool front is scheduled to arrive Saturday afternoon, which should bring lower humidity and pleasant temperatures Saturday night and Sunday. A line of thunderstorms could blow in along the front Saturday. Collin says most of the storms will stay below severe thresholds, but there's a low chance severe hail or winds could occur in the line, primarily north of Houston.

Sunday looks spectacular for most of the day with pleasant temperatures in the 70s along with low humidity. Showers could return as early as Sunday evening ahead of another cold front arriving early Tuesday morning.

