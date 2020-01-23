One more round of storms and fog overnight

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered storms will develop and move through early tonight. Watch out for the light and the brief heavy rain.After the rain ends, areas of dense fog are likely to develop. Most of that will occur after 3am and last into the morning rush hour.. A cold front moving through Thursday during the middle morning hours, will clear out the fog, and give us a few peeks of sunshine Thursday afternoon.Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday. A weaker weather system blowing in Sunday will bring back thicker clouds and some scattered showers.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.