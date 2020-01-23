Weather

One more round of storms and fog overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered storms will develop and move through early tonight. Watch out for the light and the brief heavy rain.

After the rain ends, areas of dense fog are likely to develop. Most of that will occur after 3am and last into the morning rush hour.. A cold front moving through Thursday during the middle morning hours, will clear out the fog, and give us a few peeks of sunshine Thursday afternoon.

Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday. A weaker weather system blowing in Sunday will bring back thicker clouds and some scattered showers.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School coach accused of threatening principal with gun
Bellaire HS shooting suspect told investigators where gun was
Recording studio owner arrested in teen trafficking case
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
UTMB doctors in Galveston working on Coronavirus vaccine
New rules restrict what types of service animals can fly
HISD to make security changes following Bellaire HS shooting
Show More
How a Ft. Bend Co. race could impact political balance in DC
The trophy stays: Astros won't be stripped of World Series title
Eli Manning to announce retirement on Friday: New York Giants
New 2-story H-E-B in Meyerland to open next week
Texans' Toro selected to attend 2020 Pro Bowl
More TOP STORIES News