One more mild sunny day before storms return this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you loved the weather Wednesday, then you'll love Thursday as well. After a chilly start, the afternoon will warm into the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. If you missed it Wednesday morning, there's a great opportunity to see the Moon aligned with the planets Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars again before sunrise Thursday.The Gulf breeze will return Thursday afternoon, but you really won't start to feel much of an increase in humidity until Friday. That's also when clouds will return in earnest along with a chance for isolated showers.Increasing moisture and a cool front will combine to give us high rain and storm chances this weekend. The wettest day looks like Sunday. We'll be watching closely for the possibility of strong storms and street flooding.Another round of thunderstorms is possible on or around next Wednesday, but details are difficult to pin down this far in advance.