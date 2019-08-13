One more day of triple digit heat, but changes are coming!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We have one more day of triple digit heat on the way Wednesday. Our stretch of triple digit heat will come to an end as a heat ridge slides westward later this week and allows moisture to return across the area.A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas through 7 pm Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to range between 106 and 112 degrees. Make sure you take extra precautions if you are spending time outdoors.As the heat ridge moves away, a weak cool front will get close to us. That will allow cooling, scattered storms to move in late Wednesday, and last into Thursday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.