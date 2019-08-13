Weather

One more day of triple digit heat, but changes are coming!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We have one more day of triple digit heat on the way Wednesday. Our stretch of triple digit heat will come to an end as a heat ridge slides westward later this week and allows moisture to return across the area.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas through 7 pm Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to range between 106 and 112 degrees. Make sure you take extra precautions if you are spending time outdoors.

As the heat ridge moves away, a weak cool front will get close to us. That will allow cooling, scattered storms to move in late Wednesday, and last into Thursday.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Humble teen threatened to blow up plane on Snapchat: police
Woman with one leg wanted in teen's abduction: police
16-year-old Texas boy dies after being attacked by 3 dogs
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
Weeks needed for young athletes to re-acclimate to outdoors
'A must have': Nearly a fifth of HFD trucks have broken A/C
The Polar Express is coming to Galveston
Show More
Mail back in neighborhood where dog scared off carrier
Houston to end traffic deaths by 2030, mayor vows
Thieves target gun store in W. Houston for 30th time in 8 years
Worker on stretcher pulled from work site at Pearland school
Santa Fe student creates safe space to honor classmate killed
More TOP STORIES News