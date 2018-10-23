ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Wet weather from Willa on Wednesday

Hurricane Willa's will spread moisture across Mexico and Texas on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says periods of rain are likely, especially late in the afternoon and evening.Minor street flooding is possible, but bayous are expected to stay well within the banks.Once this weather system clears on Thursday, Tim says we should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for the final days of October.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.