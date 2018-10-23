ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Wet weather from Willa on Wednesday

It's a wet Tuesday! Meteorologist Elita Loresca has what to expect for the remainder of the week.

Sky clears with pleasant temps by the weekend
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hurricane Willa's will spread moisture across Mexico and Texas on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says periods of rain are likely, especially late in the afternoon and evening.

Minor street flooding is possible, but bayous are expected to stay well within the banks.

Once this weather system clears on Thursday, Tim says we should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for the final days of October.

Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



