One Minute Weather: Warm temps and high humidity returns Monday

A warm front will lift through our area Monday morning. Outside of a very low rain chance, expect warmer temps, higher humidity, and strong winds to develop.Election day will be less windy, but every bit as warm and muggy as Monday. No significant rain is expected. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be on the increase starting Wednesday.A very strong cold front will cross the area Thursday night. After a round of storms, get ready for a chill. We're expecting morning temps to be in the 40s on Saturday and for several days afterwards.