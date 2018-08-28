One Minute Weather: Tropical downpours and funnel clouds

ONE MINUTE WEATHER

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Grab your umbrella and keep your eye to the sky today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says heavy downpours and funnel clouds could develop in the tropical air today. These funnels can briefly touch down, especially in the morning hours near the coast.

The deep moisture remains overhead Wednesday, keeping your rain chance at 60%. Any rain cloud that develops this week could dump a quick inch or two of rain and produce frequent lightning.

Even if you don't get the rain on any given day, you should get less heat as the towering storms help block out the afternoon sunshine.

A tropical wave blowing into Texas around Labor day will increase the odds of rain again as we head into the first full week of September. Travis says we will have to monitor the Gulf Labor Day and next week as more tropical waves blows over the warm Gulf waters.

