ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Thundershowers likely around Houston on Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Heller's weather forecast

Chance of rain in the forecast for every day this week (and the weekend too!)
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A weak cool front will slide into southeast Texas on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain could be heavy enough to cause minor street flooding during the downpours.

There won't be any dry air behind this cool front. Moisture blowing overhead from the Pacific will keep the sky cloudy over Houston and keep a chance of rain in the forecast every day through the weekend.

Check the radar in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Houston to open cooling centers
Remnants of Kirk could redevelop
Hurricane Florence death toll at 35 in North Carolina
Remembering Hurricane Rita 13 years ago
More Weather
Top Stories
Father finds bodies of teen son and girl after murder-suicide
Racial slurs spark bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field
Camera captures thief stealing from store with owner in it
World leaders laugh as Trump boasts about America
Teacher fired over 'no zeros' grading policy
Nephew of missing Houston family labeled a 'violent predator'
Judge: Bill Cosby is a "sexually violent predator"
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
Show More
SKETCH: Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint
Assault charge dropped against Astros pitcher Roberto Osuna
Person of interest arrested in Houston siblings' disapperance
'It's a roller coaster:' Santa Fe parents react to new changes
Bicycle and its owner thrown off bridge in Florida
More News