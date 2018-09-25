ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Thundershowers likely around Houston on Wednesday

I still think Wednesday is going to be a wet day in southeast Texas. Periods of rain are possible every day through the weekend. 2-4" of rain likely over the next five days.



A weak cool front will slide into southeast Texas on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain could be heavy enough to cause minor street flooding during the downpours.There won't be any dry air behind this cool front. Moisture blowing overhead from the Pacific will keep the sky cloudy over Houston and keep a chance of rain in the forecast every day through the weekend.