One Minute Weather: Strong to severe storms in Houston today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The southwest and southeast parts of Houston received some rainfall late Monday afternoon, after a day of scorching temperatures. Even more of us will get rain today as a rare summer "cool" front sparks heavy downpours this afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 12:45 p.m. for southeastern Harris, northwestern Galveston and northeastern Brazoria counties.



Not everyone will get rain, but some could pick up a quick inch. Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats with the stronger storms. Isolated hail is also possible.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you may want to keep your umbrella handy Tuesday.


The front will drop our humidity a little Wednesday before the Gulf breeze brings back the humidity. If you miss the rain today, you have another chance this weekend as scattered downpours pop up in the humid, tropical air.

Check the weather in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


