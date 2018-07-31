One Minute Weather: Strong to severe storms in Houston today

We are currently experiencing a ground stop due to weather. Expected to last for approximately 30-45 mins. Please check with your carrier for details on your flight(s). #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) July 31, 2018

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you may want to keep your umbrella handy Tuesday.

The southwest and southeast parts of Houston received some rainfall late Monday afternoon, after a day of scorching temperatures. Even more of us will get rain today as a rare summer "cool" front sparks heavy downpours this afternoon.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 12:45 p.m. for southeastern Harris, northwestern Galveston and northeastern Brazoria counties.Not everyone will get rain, but some could pick up a quick inch. Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats with the stronger storms. Isolated hail is also possible.The front will drop our humidity a little Wednesday before the Gulf breeze brings back the humidity. If you miss the rain today, you have another chance this weekend as scattered downpours pop up in the humid, tropical air.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.