One Minute Weather: Strong storms in Houston today

The southwest and southeast parts of Houston received some rainfall late Monday afternoon, after a day of scorching temperatures. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says even more of us will get rain today as a rare summer "cool" front sparks heavy downpours this afternoon.Travis says not everyone will get rain, but some could pick up a quick inch. Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats with the stronger storms. Isolated hail is also possible.The front will drop our humidity a little Wednesday before the Gulf breeze brings back the humidity. If you miss the rain today, Travis says you have another chance this weekend as scattered downpours pop up in the humid, tropical air.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.