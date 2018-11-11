One Minute Weather: showers late, storms early Monday

Temps this morning fell into the middle 40s in Houston with low 40s common up north.Collin says rain showers will return Sunday afternoon and last through Monday. A few strong storms are possible, briefly overnight into early Monday as a warm front moves northeast along the coast.Following that, the much advertised, powerful cold front will cross the area Monday morning. It'll be an upside down day with temps falling from the middle 50s to the middle 40s during the day. We'll wake up Tuesday to temps in the upper 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s.We're now forecasting a light freeze Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Even with bright sunshine, high temps will stay in the cool 50s most of the week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.