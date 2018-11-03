One Minute Weather: Showers and a few storms early Sunday morning

BRRRR! This is our first dip into the 40s since April 16th. Dress in layers because this afternoon looks sunny and mild with temps in the 70s.



Rain returns Sunday - more to share with you live this morning! https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb pic.twitter.com/TBnZZIcDRs — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) November 2, 2018

A passing cool front will spark showers and a storm or two early Sunday morning. No flooding or severe weather is expected. The rain should be over in Houston by 10am.Once the rain clears, sunshine will return Sunday afternoon. That will allow for some mild temps and beautiful weather.After a bout of warm, windy weather into election day, scattered storms return on Wednesday. A very strong cold front will give us storms on Friday, and widespread low temps in the low and middle 40s next weekend.