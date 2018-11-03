WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Showers and a few storms early Sunday morning

Nice weather this evening expected to give way to storms Sunday morning

Morning showers and afternoon sunshine for Sunday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A passing cool front will spark showers and a storm or two early Sunday morning. No flooding or severe weather is expected. The rain should be over in Houston by 10am.


Once the rain clears, sunshine will return Sunday afternoon. That will allow for some mild temps and beautiful weather.

After a bout of warm, windy weather into election day, scattered storms return on Wednesday. A very strong cold front will give us storms on Friday, and widespread low temps in the low and middle 40s next weekend.

