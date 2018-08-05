One Minute Weather: Scattered storms Monday and Tuesday

Most of the rain that fell on Sunday missed Houston. A thicker layer of moisture will increase our odds of picking up a shower or storm on Monday and Tuesday. Watch out for brief heavy rain and lightning when the storms pass through.And it appears we've stumbled into a wet weather pattern that will last the next 10 days. Afternoon rain chances will range from 30% to 60%. The rains will help keep our temps out of the high 90s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.