One Minute Weather: Scattered storms Monday and Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Most of the rain that fell on Sunday missed Houston. A thicker layer of moisture will increase our odds of picking up a shower or storm on Monday and Tuesday. Watch out for brief heavy rain and lightning when the storms pass through.
And it appears we've stumbled into a wet weather pattern that will last the next 10 days. Afternoon rain chances will range from 30% to 60%. The rains will help keep our temps out of the high 90s.
Check the weather in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.