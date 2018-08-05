One Minute Weather: Scattered storms Monday and Tuesday

ONE MINUTE WEATHER

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Most of the rain that fell on Sunday missed Houston. A thicker layer of moisture will increase our odds of picking up a shower or storm on Monday and Tuesday. Watch out for brief heavy rain and lightning when the storms pass through.

And it appears we've stumbled into a wet weather pattern that will last the next 10 days. Afternoon rain chances will range from 30% to 60%. The rains will help keep our temps out of the high 90s.
