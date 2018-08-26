One Minute Weather: Scattered showers this week

Moisture levels are on the rise for this week. That will combine with the daytime heat and the sea breeze to give us scattered downpours of rain between 10am and 6pm each day.At this time, Tuesday and Wednesday look like the wettest days with a 60% chance your lawn gets a drink.The benefit of the clouds and rain will be slightly lower temps in the lower 90s most of the week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.