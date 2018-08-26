ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Scattered showers this week

Here is Meteorologist David Tillman with one-minute weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Moisture levels are on the rise for this week. That will combine with the daytime heat and the sea breeze to give us scattered downpours of rain between 10am and 6pm each day.

At this time, Tuesday and Wednesday look like the wettest days with a 60% chance your lawn gets a drink.

The benefit of the clouds and rain will be slightly lower temps in the lower 90s most of the week.

