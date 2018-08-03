ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Scattered downpours this weekend

Moisture returns to the Gulf bringing back a chance for rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Moisture creeps back in from the Gulf today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the lower humidity we've enjoyed the first few days of August will start to fade away today as winds turn back in from the Gulf. Most of us will stay dry, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out between Houston and Galveston.

Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels again today. Those with respiratory issues should limit outdoor activity during the afternoon hours, when pollution levels are highest.

The humidity increases more tonight bringing clouds and scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Tropical moisture will produce more rain next week as well. At least that will keep temperatures in the double digits for the first full week of August.

