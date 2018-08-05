Collin says we can expect a repeat performance of the heavy downpours we saw Saturday, on Sunday as well. In addition to brief episodes of street flooding, intense lightning and gusty winds will be common. Storms will be more hit-and-miss he says, today however.And it appears we've stumbled into a wet weather pattern that will last the next 10 days. Afternoon rain chances will range from 30% to 60%. The rains will help keep our temps out of the high 90s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.