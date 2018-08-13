One Minute Weather: Saharan dust turns the sky hazy and dry

The rain is gone, but a haze from Saharan dust will linger over Houston today.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the dust will linger into Tuesday with almost no rain the next couple of afternoons. A deeper pocket of moisture arriving Wednesday will bring back a chance for scattered afternoon downpours. More scattered storms are possible Thursday and Friday before it dries up again this weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.