One Minute Weather: Saharan dust turns the sky hazy and dry

Here's your one minute weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The rain is gone, but a haze from Saharan dust will linger over Houston today.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the dust will linger into Tuesday with almost no rain the next couple of afternoons. A deeper pocket of moisture arriving Wednesday will bring back a chance for scattered afternoon downpours. More scattered storms are possible Thursday and Friday before it dries up again this weekend.

