One Minute Weather: Saharan dust returns. Perseid Meteor Shower peaks overnight.

The rain is gone but clouds and Saharan dust will linger over many areas overnight. That'll make it hard to see the Perseid meteor shower which peaks tonight. The best place to see it will be south of I-10 between 10pm and 4am.The dust will give us a hazy sky and no rain the next couple of days. We'll have enough moisture around for an isolated shower on Wednesday, and for scattered storms Thursday and Friday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.