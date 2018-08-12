ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Saharan dust returns. Perseid Meteor Shower peaks overnight.

EMBED </>More Videos

Here is your one-minute weather forecast with Meteorologist David Tillman.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The rain is gone but clouds and Saharan dust will linger over many areas overnight. That'll make it hard to see the Perseid meteor shower which peaks tonight. The best place to see it will be south of I-10 between 10pm and 4am.

The dust will give us a hazy sky and no rain the next couple of days. We'll have enough moisture around for an isolated shower on Wednesday, and for scattered storms Thursday and Friday.

Check the weather in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
African dust cloud haze returns
Another African dust cloud coming to Houston
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at car dealership
Pre- and post-storm electric, natural gas safety tips
More Weather
Top Stories
Pregnant woman fights off man who allegedly tried to rob her
Texas City police search for 1 more suspect in murder of Lucy Bertrand
Emergency crews rescue 27 people caught in dangerous floodwaters
African dust cloud haze returns
1 person killed at music studio in N. Harris Co.
El Tiempo restaurant owner apologizes after Jeff Sessions photo backlash
Officer suspended after video shows him punching man
Boy injured after being set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Show More
Jury rules Monsanto liable in weed killer case
4 arrests made during Charlottesville anniversary rallies
Police arrest suspect in Texas City woman's death
2 people killed in crash multi-vehicle crash on North Freeway
1 dead after shooting outside southeast Houston club
More News