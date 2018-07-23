One Minute Weather: Record Heat Monday

This intense July heat peaks today, and Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Houston's record high is jeopardy. After hitting 100 on Sunday, 102 is the forecast for Monday. The current record for today is 101 set during the brutal July heat wave of 1980.The heat will start to back off Tuesday as a front blows toward the Gulf coast. An increase in moisture along the front will trigger a few strong storms with gusty winds.The atmosphere dries out again Wednesday, and Travis says that will push highs back toward the century mark. Travis says a better chance for rain could emerge next week as another rare July front blows into Texas.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.