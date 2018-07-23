ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Record Heat Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there are heat warnings. (KTRK)

Heat Advisory in effect for all of the Houston area today
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This intense July heat peaks today, and Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Houston's record high is jeopardy. After hitting 100 on Sunday, 102 is the forecast for Monday. The current record for today is 101 set during the brutal July heat wave of 1980.

The heat will start to back off Tuesday as a front blows toward the Gulf coast. An increase in moisture along the front will trigger a few strong storms with gusty winds.

The atmosphere dries out again Wednesday, and Travis says that will push highs back toward the century mark. Travis says a better chance for rain could emerge next week as another rare July front blows into Texas.

Check the weather in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Return of storms this weekend
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
More one minute weather
WEATHER
DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: More African dust prevents storms from developing
More than 40 dead in Japan as heat wave grips country
Houston to open cooling centers
What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on fatal San Marcos fire
PHOTOS: Suspect and Houston doctor just before shooting
S. Loop to be closed through noon due to construction delay
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
Woman finds boyfriend shot to death in driveway in NE Houston
2 victims and gunman dead in Toronto shooting | 14 injured
'I feel great' Deshaun Watson a full-go for training camp
Watt shows he's ready for football season with Hulk-like picture
Show More
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
5 easy ways to make cash on the side without leaving home
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
More News