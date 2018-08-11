ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Rain chances remain through Sunday

Meteorologist Collin Myers

HOUSTON, Texas
Scattered showers will move across southeast Texas this evening. The rain should fizzle after 10pm.

Fewer storms are forecast for Sunday as another batch of dry, dusty air from Africa blows in.

With the sky clearing late Sunday, the outlook is good for viewing the annual Perseid meteor shower, which peaks early Monday morning in the northeast sky.

