One Minute Weather: Rain chances remain through Sunday

Scattered showers will move across southeast Texas this evening. The rain should fizzle after 10pm.Fewer storms are forecast for Sunday as another batch of dry, dusty air from Africa blows in.With the sky clearing late Sunday, the outlook is good for viewing the annual Perseid meteor shower, which peaks early Monday morning in the northeast sky.