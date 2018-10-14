ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Our first real fall front moves through Monday morning

Heat index could reach 95 today but cooler air arrives tomorrow.

Heat and humidity returns this weekend with isolated storms possible on Sunday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Well here it comes! A real fall cold front will move through Monday morning. Expect temps to fall through the 60s once the front passes. It'll turn breezy and we'll have scattered showers and storms around.

Tuesday will be windy, damp, and quite cool. Temps will stay in the 50s most of the day so you'll need a jacket and an umbrella.



The middle part of the week will feature beautiful weather with a little sunshine and below normal temps. Enjoy!
