ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Our first real fall front moves through Monday morning

If you're doing any traveling around the region this weekend pack for warm weather, cool weather and wet weather. These are the forecast HIGH temps for the next three days.#txwx #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/SSwEIZIuyG — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) October 12, 2018

Well here it comes! A real fall cold front will move through Monday morning. Expect temps to fall through the 60s once the front passes. It'll turn breezy and we'll have scattered showers and storms around.Tuesday will be windy, damp, and quite cool. Temps will stay in the 50s most of the day so you'll need a jacket and an umbrella.The middle part of the week will feature beautiful weather with a little sunshine and below normal temps. Enjoy!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.