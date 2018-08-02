ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: One more dry day before the humidity returns

Here is Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller with your evening weather forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s away from the coast again tonight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the lower humidity is allow the atmosphere to cool and warm very efficiently. That's why it'll still be very warm Friday afternoon despite the mild morning. High temps are expected to reach the mid 90s.

Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels again Friday during the afternoon hours. Those with respiratory issues should limit outdoor activity during the afternoon hours, when pollution levels are highest.

The humidity returns this weekend with more clouds and scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Tropical moisture will produce more rain next week as well. At least that will keep temperatures in the double digits for the first full week of August.

