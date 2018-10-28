WEEKEND WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Nice weather Monday, stormy Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

Another wet weather will move across Texas during the middle of next week.

Tricky forecast for Halloween when a few storms could develop
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another great day is in store for us Monday. After some early morning fog, it'll be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80's. Our winds and humidity levels will increase on Tuesday but it'll still be dry.

Another wet weather system will move across Texas the middle of next week. It's a tricky forecast with thunderstorms possible on Halloween, perhaps a few strong. This will be followed by another stretch of sunny, cool weather for the first weekend of November, and we'll get an extra hour to enjoy it as the clocks fall back one hour.

Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEEKEND WEATHER
Everybody likes free: What to do in Houston that won't cost you
Hot and steamy conditions expected this weekend
Get ready for a lot of sunshine this weekend
Cold front brings showers and lightning to Houston
More weekend weather
WEATHER
Austin lifts widespread boil water notice after 6 days
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian island off the map
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
Woman uses bucket to get floodwater out of Santa Fe home
More Weather
Top Stories
Vehicles found with holes drilled in gas tanks in Galveston
Austin lifts widespread boil water notice after 6 days
Matthew McConaughey surprises Houston officials
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Names released of all 11 victims of synagogue shooting
3 people stabbed during Halloween party in Harris Co.
Another migrant caravan is headed to the U.S.
Clear and sunny Sunday but fog enters Monday
Show More
Woman involved in argument injured in hit-and-run: Deputies
Galveston woman wounded during dog attack undergoes surgery
Authorities boost security in wake of synagogue shooting
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
BORDER WATCH: Migrant caravan plans day of rest
More News