ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Nice weather Monday, stormy Halloween

Another great day is in store for us Monday. After some early morning fog, it'll be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80's. Our winds and humidity levels will increase on Tuesday but it'll still be dry.Another wet weather system will move across Texas the middle of next week. It's a tricky forecast with thunderstorms possible on Halloween, perhaps a few strong. This will be followed by another stretch of sunny, cool weather for the first weekend of November, and we'll get an extra hour to enjoy it as the clocks fall back one hour.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.