One Minute Weather: More tropical downpours and funnel clouds

Here's your one minute weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Grab your umbrella and keep your eye to the sky this week. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says heavy downpours and funnel clouds will develop again in the tropical air sitting over southeast Texas. These funnels can briefly touch down, especially in the morning hours near the coast.

The deep moisture starts to move out Thursday, but any rain cloud that develops this week could still dump a quick inch or two of rain and produce frequent lightning.

Even if you don't get the rain on any given day, you should get less heat as the towering storms help block out the afternoon sunshine.

Another large batch of tropical moisture blowing into Texas around Labor day will increase the odds of rain as we head into the first full week of September. Travis says we will have to monitor the Gulf for tropical development Labor Day and all next week as more tropical waves blows over the warm Gulf waters.

