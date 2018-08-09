Scattered showers will produce gusty winds and frequent lightning as they move across southeast Texas this evening. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the rain should end by 10 PM.The rain chance will climb a little more Friday and Saturday as another summer front stalls out in north Texas. Tim says flooding rains are possible near the stalled boundary, but the flood potential is low for Houston as we get more scattered downpours. Fewer storms are forecast for Sunday as another batch of dry, dusty air from Africa blows in.With the sky clearing late Sunday, Tim says the outlook is good for viewing the annual Perseid meteor shower, which peaks early Monday morning in the northeast sky.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.