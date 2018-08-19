ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: More hot weather for Houston

Here is your one-minute weather forecast with Meteorologist David Tillman.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will reach the upper 90s in southeast Texas again on Monday. The high humidity will make it feel like 105 or higher. It could get hot enough for a Heat Advisory to be issued over the next day or two.

A weak front sags into southeast Texas on Tuesday. That should produce a few thunderstorms and help lower humidity levels by Wednesday. Problem is, dry air heats up so easily that our temps may get close to 100 "behind" the front.
