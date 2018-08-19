One Minute Weather: More hot weather for Houston

Temperatures will reach the upper 90s in southeast Texas again on Monday. The high humidity will make it feel like 105 or higher. It could get hot enough for a Heat Advisory to be issued over the next day or two.A weak front sags into southeast Texas on Tuesday. That should produce a few thunderstorms and help lower humidity levels by Wednesday. Problem is, dry air heats up so easily that our temps may get close to 100 "behind" the front.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.