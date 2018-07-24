One Minute Weather: It's a dry heat!

We got a break from the heat on Tuesday, but it won't last. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says a sunny sky and lower humidity will allow the atmosphere to warm quickly, hitting the upper 90s again Wednesday afternoon.The sky will stay mostly sunny for the rest of the week with high temperatures in the upper 90s every day.Tim says clouds will begin to gather late in the weekend, helping produce some scattered showers early next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.