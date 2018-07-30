ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Houston-area primed for rain chance Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Heller's weather forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The southwest and southeast parts of Houston received some rainfall late Monday afternoon, after a day of scorching temperatures.

High temps were forecast near 100 degrees, with the heat index above 105. The higher humidity prompted a 20 percent chance for a downpour.

A rare mid-summer cool front will move in on Tuesday. It'll spark several showers and storms, but not everyone will get rain. Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats.

The front will drop our humidity a little Wednesday before the Gulf breeze brings back the humidity. If you miss the rain tomorrow, you have another chance this weekend as scattered downpours pop up in the humid air.

Check the weather in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Return of storms this weekend
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
This boy's reaction to the Texas heat is everyone right now
DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical moisture coming to Houston this weekend
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex
Houston woman killed in weekend shooting in New Orleans
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
Atascocita HS student killed in drunk driving crash laid to rest
Astros ship Ken Giles to Toronto for suspended Roberto Osuna
Sex offender arrested after escaping Houston halfway house
Red Cross giving out Amazon gift cards for blood donations
NEW VIDEO: More video released surrounding doctor's murder
Show More
New video shows suspects who killed neighbor helping teen
Teens not wearing seatbelts in Montgomery Co. fatal crash
Woman crashes ambulance she allegedly stole from Ben Taub
La Porte ISD making several policy changes for upcoming school year
Harris County constable warns of gas pump skimmer scam
More News