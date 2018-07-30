One Minute Weather: Houston-area primed for rain chance Tuesday

The southwest and southeast parts of Houston received some rainfall late Monday afternoon, after a day of scorching temperatures.High temps were forecast near 100 degrees, with the heat index above 105. The higher humidity prompted a 20 percent chance for a downpour.A rare mid-summer cool front will move in on Tuesday. It'll spark several showers and storms, but not everyone will get rain. Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats.The front will drop our humidity a little Wednesday before the Gulf breeze brings back the humidity. If you miss the rain tomorrow, you have another chance this weekend as scattered downpours pop up in the humid air.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.