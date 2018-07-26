One Minute Weather: Hot with unhealthy air quality

More "dry heat" is expected today in Houston, and next week we'll get more heat relief as a rain-making front blows into Texas. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says after dropping into the mid 70s, temps will quickly warm to near 100 because of the dry air. With lower humidity, there won't be much of a heat index.If you have asthma, Travis recommends reducing your outdoor activities between 2-7PM as unhealthy levels of ozone could increase your risk of an asthma attack.Extra moisture will gather ahead of a front late in the weekend, bringing back a chance for strong storms and a few heavy downpours late Monday and Tuesday of next week. Travis says temperatures will fall to near or below normal for a few days, and we might even get a one day break from the summer humidity.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.