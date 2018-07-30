ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Hot Monday, rain chance Tuesday

Here's your one minute weather update. (KTRK)

Temperatures will reach the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday with unhealthy ozone levels possible
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Monday is going to be another scorcher. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says high temps will make it to near 100 degrees with the heat index above 105. Higher humidity also brings us a 20% chance for a downpour late in the day.

A rare mid-summer cool front will move in on Tuesday. It'll spark several showers and storms, but Travis says not everyone will get rain. Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats.

The front will drop our humidity a little Wednesday before the Gulf breeze brings back the humidity. Travis says if you miss the rain tomorrow, you have another chance this weekend as scattered downpours pop up in the humid air.

