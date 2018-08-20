One Minute Weather: Hot for all, strong storms for some

A few strong storms will pop up in the afternoon heat today, offering a little relief from soaring temperatures in the upper 90s. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the high humidity will make it feel like 105 or higher. It could get hot enough for a Heat Advisory to be issued today and again tomorrow as 17 local school districts go back to school this week.A weak front sagging toward southeast Texas today will spark a few strong thunderstorms north of Houston late this afternoon. They'll fizzle as they approach the I-10 corridor this evening, but any storm that pops up could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. Travis says there will also be scattered storms this afternoon along the sea breeze front blowing in from the Gulf.Another round of scattered strong storms will erupt in Tuesday afternoon's heat, this time closer to Houston.After Tuesday, Travis says slightly drier air will filter into southeast Texas behind the front, but if you were expecting cooler air, you will be sorely disappointed. Because dry air heats up quickly, temps will reach into the low 100s.Travis says we'll have to wait until the weekend for another opportunity to get a cooling afternoon downpour.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.