ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Hot for all, strong storms for some

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Herzog's One Minute Weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A few strong storms will pop up in the afternoon heat today, offering a little relief from soaring temperatures in the upper 90s. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the high humidity will make it feel like 105 or higher. It could get hot enough for a Heat Advisory to be issued today and again tomorrow as 17 local school districts go back to school this week.

A weak front sagging toward southeast Texas today will spark a few strong thunderstorms north of Houston late this afternoon. They'll fizzle as they approach the I-10 corridor this evening, but any storm that pops up could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. Travis says there will also be scattered storms this afternoon along the sea breeze front blowing in from the Gulf.

Another round of scattered strong storms will erupt in Tuesday afternoon's heat, this time closer to Houston.

After Tuesday, Travis says slightly drier air will filter into southeast Texas behind the front, but if you were expecting cooler air, you will be sorely disappointed. Because dry air heats up quickly, temps will reach into the low 100s.

Travis says we'll have to wait until the weekend for another opportunity to get a cooling afternoon downpour.

Check the weather in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: all quiet in the Atlantic
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
ABC13 anchor Tom Koch reflects on his first hurricane - Alicia
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
More Weather
Top Stories
Manager killed in workplace shooting in Missouri City
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Woman rescued 10 hours after falling off cruise ship
Driver arrested after spinning donuts on bridge
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
Fantasy football picks could score you Super Bowl tickets
Show More
Deputies: Man slit his wrists at town meeting in order to be heard
Coast Guard rescues 3 people stranded near Crystal Beach
Teen hospitalized for possible self-inflicted gunshot
The Redneck Country Club hosts 2-day 'Hire Veterans Job Fair'
Police: Man kicked doctor, set bed sheets on fire at hospital
More News