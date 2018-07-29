ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Hot and humid again on Monday

Meteorologist Collin Myers has your updated weather report. (KTRK)

Temperatures will reach the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday with unhealthy ozone levels possible
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Monday is going to be another scorcher. High temps will make it to the upper 90s again, feeling like 105. There will be a 20% chance late in the day.

A rare mid-summer cool front will move in on Tuesday. It'll spark several showers and storms, maybe even a strong storm or two. Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats.

The good news is, the front will also drop our humidity from Wednesday through Thursday morning.
