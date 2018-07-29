One Minute Weather: Hot and humid again on Monday

Monday is going to be another scorcher. High temps will make it to the upper 90s again, feeling like 105. There will be a 20% chance late in the day.A rare mid-summer cool front will move in on Tuesday. It'll spark several showers and storms, maybe even a strong storm or two. Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats.The good news is, the front will also drop our humidity from Wednesday through Thursday morning.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.