One Minute Weather: Flash Flood Watch through Labor Day

Sunday Evening Update: Scattered storms will push across the area through 3am. These shouldn't cause any major problems.Heavy, training storms are expected to develop by Monday morning. Street flooding is certainly a possibility then and the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch. 1-3 inches of rain will be common but as many as 6" is possible, especially over Galveston, Brazoria, Harris, Chambers, and Liberty counties.More downpours will occur Tuesday but there won't be as many problems. Another round of heavy is possible late in the week after the tropical system near the Bahamas moves into Texas.