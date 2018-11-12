One Minute Weather: First freeze of the season this week

The freeze line will make it into southeast Texas tonight from Huntsville to Brenham to near Columbus, but we should stay above freezing in Houston. Strong winds will put "feels like" temps into the mid 20s!



Prepare for an early freeze this week in Houston. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says November's version of an arctic front is blowing through Texas today, with freezing temperatures reaching parts of southeast Texas as early as tonight.Temperatures in Houston will fall from the mid 50s to the upper 40s by sunset as a strong north wind gusts up over 30 mph. Cold rain showers will also develop as the colder air arrives.A freeze warning is in effect north of Houston, but the Bayou City will dodge a freeze tonight. We'll have widespread temps in the mid 30s with wind chills in the mid 20s out the door Tuesday morning. High temps won't make it out of the 40s as the winds continue to blow strongly out of the north.A light freeze is likely in Houston both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Travis says you'll want to protect people, pets, and plants, but your pipes should be okay. Temperature will then rebound closer to seasonal norms as we get to the weekend.