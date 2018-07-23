ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Few cool showers for Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller brings you the latest updates during a hot Monday evening. (KTRK)

Temperatures will reach the upper 90s again with a heat index around 105-derees.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A weak front will drift across southeast Texas on Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we have a few showers early Tuesday morning and a few in the afternoon, but unfortunately many of us will stay dry.

Temperatures should be a few degrees lower because of the clouds. But we'll still warm into the upper 90s and the heat index will still reach 105-degrees in the shade.

The atmosphere dries out Wednesday, and that will push highs back toward the century mark.

Tim says a better chance for rain could develop next week as another rare July front blows into Texas.

Check the weather in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Return of storms this weekend
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
More one minute weather
WEATHER
More than 40 dead in Japan as heat wave grips country
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: More African dust prevents storms from developing
Houston to open cooling centers
More Weather
Top Stories
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Wahlburgers may be coming to Houston soon
Yes, UBER drivers can live stream Houston rides
Salmonella concerns hit Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks
Armed scarecrow found guarding 10,000 marijuana plants
Celebrate Krispy Kreme's birthday with $1 for a dozen
Splendora HS to host active shooting drill on Wednesday
Show More
TxDOT crews dispatched to fix pothole on 610 South Loop
Mugshot released of ex-press secretary indicted over emails
5 bodies recovered in San Marcos apartment fire
Senator Sylvia Garcia to resign from legislature next year
Alleged carjacker crashes into tree after officer opens fire
More News