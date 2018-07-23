One Minute Weather: Few cool showers for Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A weak front will drift across southeast Texas on Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we have a few showers early Tuesday morning and a few in the afternoon, but unfortunately many of us will stay dry.
Temperatures should be a few degrees lower because of the clouds. But we'll still warm into the upper 90s and the heat index will still reach 105-degrees in the shade.
The atmosphere dries out Wednesday, and that will push highs back toward the century mark.
Tim says a better chance for rain could develop next week as another rare July front blows into Texas.
