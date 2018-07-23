One Minute Weather: Few cool showers for Tuesday

A weak front will drift across southeast Texas on Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we have a few showers early Tuesday morning and a few in the afternoon, but unfortunately many of us will stay dry.Temperatures should be a few degrees lower because of the clouds. But we'll still warm into the upper 90s and the heat index will still reach 105-degrees in the shade.The atmosphere dries out Wednesday, and that will push highs back toward the century mark.Tim says a better chance for rain could develop next week as another rare July front blows into Texas.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.