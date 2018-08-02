One Minute Weather: Dry heat and ozone pollution watch today

It's another fresh start to the day in Houston with pleasant temps and humidity levels by August's standards. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we're in for a drier air will stick around thru Friday morning, making for a dry heat this afternoon.Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels again today during the afternoon hours, and we'll give you live air quality updates during our regular newscasts if you're concerned about the impact on your health.The humidity will return by the weekend with more clouds and scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Travis says a deeper pocket of tropical moisture is on track to reach us Monday, keeping a chance of rain and no 100-degree heat in the forecast well into next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.