One Minute Weather: Dangerous heat, stray thundershower

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Few more scattered thundershowers are possible Thursday afternoon. It'll be warm for kids heading back to school. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s Thursday afternoon, but the high humidity will make it feel like 100-109 in the shade.

The weather doesn't change much the next few days. It'll stay partly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon downpours every day.
