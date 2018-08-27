ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Daily downpours this week

Here's your one minute weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A wetter weather pattern is in our forecast this week as moisture levels increase on the Gulf breeze. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says daily downpours will pop up in a scattered fashion as temps climb into the low 90s.

The deepest moisture will move overhead Tuesday and Wednesday, pushing your rain chance to 60%. Travis says any rain cloud that develops this week could dump a quick inch of rain and produce frequent lightning.

Even if you don't get the rain on any given day, you should get less heat as the towering storms help block out the afternoon sunshine.

A tropical wave blowing into Texas around Labor day will increase the odds of rain again as we head into the first full week of September. Travis says we will have to monitor the Gulf next week as more tropical waves blows over the warm waters.

