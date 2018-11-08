WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Cooling off today, cold and wet Friday

We'll start the cool down in time for the weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A cool front blew in while you were sleeping, which will make for a dramatic change in temperatures today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will hover in the upper 60s and low 70s, a far cry from the record-setting 89 observed Wednesday at Bush Airport. Thick clouds and fog will greet you out the door, but the rain chance is lower for today.

Friday looks even colder as a stronger front blows in widespread showers, especially in the morning. Temperatures are not expected to climb out of the 50s. Travis says the rain should move out by the evening.

Clouds and cold weather will linger through the weekend with rain returning Sunday.

The early outlook for next week indicates even colder air will come down the plains, possibly pushing temps into the 30s for the first time this season.

Travis says Houston's first morning in the 30s occurs on average by November 14th, but our first freeze doesn't normally occur until December 3rd.

