One Minute Weather: Coolest night in Houston since late May

This is NOT a bad way to start the month of August. Low temps tonight will be near 70° in #Houston and the surrounding suburbs...the coolest since May 27!#txwx #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/pI3f3BPvaS — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) August 1, 2018

Lower humidity along with a clear sky will allow temperatures to cool quickly overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says neighborhoods away from the coast will be in the upper 60s and low 70s by morning.Although the day starts cool, temperatures will warm quickly on Thursday. But it'll be a dry heat!After a few dry days, the humidity will return by the weekend with more clouds and scattered showers Saturday and Sunday.