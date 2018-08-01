ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Coolest night in Houston since late May

Here is your evening one-minute weather forecast with Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lower humidity along with a clear sky will allow temperatures to cool quickly overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says neighborhoods away from the coast will be in the upper 60s and low 70s by morning.


Although the day starts cool, temperatures will warm quickly on Thursday. But it'll be a dry heat!

After a few dry days, the humidity will return by the weekend with more clouds and scattered showers Saturday and Sunday.

Check the weather in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
