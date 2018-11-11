One Minute Weather: Cool temps with showers and storms overnight

WEATHER

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temps will hold steady in the low and middle 50s overnight. There'll be scattered showers and storms with lightning and a little hail in the strongest storms. An isolated severe storm is possible near the coast overnight as well.

Rain showers, thunderstorms, and cool temps till last into the midday hours when a strong cold front blows in. Strong northerly winds during the afternoon will drop our temps into the 40s by the evening rush hour.

The real cold weather starts on Tuesday. We'll have widespread temps in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. High temps won't make it out of the 40s.

We're now forecasting a light freeze both Wednesday and Thursday morning. Even with bright sunshine, high temps will stay in the cool 50s most of the week.

