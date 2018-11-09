WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Cool, breezy, and increasingly wet this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

It'll be cloudy, cold, wet and windy on Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You may be tempted to briefly turn on the heat Saturday morning. Temps will fall to the middle 40s in Houston with low 40s common up north.

We'll have a lot of clouds and a persistent northerly winds this weekend and that should keep our high temps in the middle 50s. Rain showers will return late on Sunday and last through Monday.

The early outlook for next week indicates even colder air will come down the plains, possibly pushing temps into the 30s for the first time this season. It looks increasingly likely that the freeze line will make it into southeast Texas and possibly even into Houston.

Houston's first morning in the 30s occurs on average by November 14th, but our first freeze doesn't normally occur until December 3rd.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
Confirmed tornado touched down in Chambers Co. on Halloween
More Weather
Top Stories
Memorial held for newlyweds killed in helicopter crash
Teen with mental capacity of 5-year-old attacked on bus: Family
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
Chilly and windy weather for this weekend
Nothing can stop this Harris County constable from fighting
FLASHBACK: Ex-Texans coach plays as St. Pius X quarterback
St. Thomas students are soaring with excitement for science
Working with special needs children shaped St. Pius X star
Show More
St. Thomas football player offered full ride to Ivy Leagues
4 men accused of killing store clerk after robbing him
ROAD RAGE: Driver shoots at car with teens inside, killing 1
Woman found slumped over in SUV with kids inside: Police
Woman at bus stop shot during pursuit in NW Harris Co.
More News