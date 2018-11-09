One Minute Weather: Cool, breezy, and increasingly wet this weekend

You may be tempted to briefly turn on the heat Saturday morning. Temps will fall to the middle 40s in Houston with low 40s common up north.We'll have a lot of clouds and a persistent northerly winds this weekend and that should keep our high temps in the middle 50s. Rain showers will return late on Sunday and last through Monday.The early outlook for next week indicates even colder air will come down the plains, possibly pushing temps into the 30s for the first time this season. It looks increasingly likely that the freeze line will make it into southeast Texas and possibly even into Houston.Houston's first morning in the 30s occurs on average by November 14th, but our first freeze doesn't normally occur until December 3rd.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.