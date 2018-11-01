One Minute Weather: Coldest night since April in southeast Texas

We have Maximum Cooling Conditions tonight in southeast Texas!



The clear sky, calm winds and dry air will combine together to allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 40s away from the coast.



That's the coldest since April 16! pic.twitter.com/3ijPWQq2Vg — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) November 1, 2018

Temperatures will be cooling quickly overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says this will be the coldest nice since April 16.It'll warm up quickly on Friday with a sunny sky and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.We'll enjoy pleasant temperatures through the weekend. however there could be a few scattered showers on Sunday.