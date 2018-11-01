One Minute Weather: Coldest night since April in southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Temperatures will be cooling quickly overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says this will be the coldest nice since April 16.
We have Maximum Cooling Conditions tonight in southeast Texas!— Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) November 1, 2018
The clear sky, calm winds and dry air will combine together to allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 40s away from the coast.
That's the coldest since April 16! pic.twitter.com/3ijPWQq2Vg
It'll warm up quickly on Friday with a sunny sky and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
We'll enjoy pleasant temperatures through the weekend. however there could be a few scattered showers on Sunday.
