One Minute Weather: Coldest night since April in southeast Texas

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

Pleasant temperatures forecast through the weekend
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Temperatures will be cooling quickly overnight. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says this will be the coldest nice since April 16.


It'll warm up quickly on Friday with a sunny sky and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

We'll enjoy pleasant temperatures through the weekend. however there could be a few scattered showers on Sunday.

