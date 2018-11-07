One Minute Weather: Cold front arrives early Thursday

Two cold fronts will bring cooler temps back to #Houston over the next few days, from a high of 74 early Thursday to a low in the 30s by next Wednesday. #txwx #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/giuzBMg87Y — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) November 7, 2018

A cold front will slide into Houston early Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that will bring falling temperatures with periods of rain through Friday.Clouds and cold weather will linger through the weekend with rain returning Sunday.The early outlook for next week indicates even colder air will come down the plains, possibly pushing temps into the 30s for the first time this season.Tim says Houston's first morning in the 30s occurs on average by November 14th, but our first freeze doesn't normally occur until December 3rd.