ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Back to school for some, back to the heat for all

EMBED </>More Videos

Few showers later this week will help clear the air

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
School starts for about 15 districts in southeast Texas on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says typical August weather will produce a sticky start to the school year.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, but the high humidity will make it feel like 100-105 in the shade.

A few showers might cool you off during the afternoon, but probably not. Tim says there's only a 30% chance of a thundershower.

