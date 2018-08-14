One Minute Weather: Back to school for some, back to the heat for all

School starts for about 15 districts in southeast Texas on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says typical August weather will produce a sticky start to the school year.Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, but the high humidity will make it feel like 100-105 in the shade.A few showers might cool you off during the afternoon, but probably not. Tim says there's only a 30% chance of a thundershower.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.