One Minute Weather: Back to school for some, back to the heat for all

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --School starts for about 15 districts in southeast Texas on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says typical August weather will produce a sticky start to the school year.
Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, but the high humidity will make it feel like 100-105 in the shade.
A few showers might cool you off during the afternoon, but probably not. Tim says there's only a 30% chance of a thundershower.
Check the weather in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.