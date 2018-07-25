ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: All the heat without the humidity

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has a look at Thursday's hot forecast. (KTRK)

Temperatures will reach the upper 90s again on Thursday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Northeast winds are blowing slightly drier air into southeast Texas. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the lower humidity will allow temperatures to drop into the mid 70s overnight.

Thursday will be another very warm day with a sunny sky and high temperatures in the upper 90s. But with lower humidity, there won't be much of a heat index.

The sky will stay mostly sunny for the next few days with high temperatures getting close to 100 every day.

Extra moisture will gather ahead of a front late in the weekend, bringing back a chance for strong storms and a few heavy downpours late Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Check the weather in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Return of storms this weekend
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Leaving children in hot cars can be lethal in just minutes
DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: The Gulf of Mexico is warm, but no development expected
More than 40 dead in Japan as heat wave grips country
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More Weather
Top Stories
Teen walks out of jail after crash that killed 2 students
IT'S BACK: Tax-free weekend in Texas offers money savings
Friend charged after teen taking selfies with loaded gun dies
Mayor Turner scolds council over firefighter's pay petition
Lululemon crime spree grows to $135k after store hit again
5 suspects arrested after chase and search in north Harris Co.
Video shows suspects and victims at bar before fatal shooting
Man with 'God's son' tattoo found floating in Buffalo Bayou
Show More
Murdered Houston doctor shot 3 times, medical examiner says
Leaving children in hot cars can be lethal in just minutes
Attorneys discuss motion to drop teen's murder charges
Homeowner meets ADT dispatcher who helped during home invasion
Larry Nassar's lawyers say he was assaulted in prison
More News