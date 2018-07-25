Northeast winds are blowing slightly drier air into southeast Texas. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the lower humidity will allow temperatures to drop into the mid 70s overnight.Thursday will be another very warm day with a sunny sky and high temperatures in the upper 90s. But with lower humidity, there won't be much of a heat index.The sky will stay mostly sunny for the next few days with high temperatures getting close to 100 every day.Extra moisture will gather ahead of a front late in the weekend, bringing back a chance for strong storms and a few heavy downpours late Monday and Tuesday of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.