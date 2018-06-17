WEATHER

Local officials keeping eye on weather ahead of expected heavy rain

EMBED </>More Videos

Local officials keeping eye on weather for possible flooding. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While there was little traffic on a Sunday evening, the flood gauges along the side of the Westpark at the 610 Loop are a reminder that streets can flood quickly after brief periods of rain.

Street flooding is certainly a possibility Monday and Tuesday.

At Houston TranStar, local officials are prepared to gear up if weather becomes an issue. They are also trying to calm the nerves of a community still nervous after Hurricane Harvey.

"There's a lot of sensitivity in this community because it's the first time we've had any potential for tropical weather," said Francisco Sanchez. "There's a lot of folks that are concerned about that. This is not a time to be panicking. This is the time to be watchful, to be aware. This is not a Harvey type forecast."

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormfloodingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic quiet for now
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News